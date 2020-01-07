X

CBAP/CCBA Business Analysis for iOS

By Alexandru Cebotari $6.99

Developer's Description

By Alexandru Cebotari

This application offers 100% coverage of all exam objectives for the Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) and Certification of Competency in Business Analysis (CCBA) exams offered by the International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA). Detailed coverage encompasses all six knowledge areas defined by the Guide to Business Analysis Body of Knowledge (BABOK): Planning and Monitoring, Elicitation, Requirements Management and Communication, Enterprise Analysis, Requirements Analysis, and Solution Assessment and Validation, including expert guidance toward all underlying competencies.

With the help of this application you will get access to best questions which stress all modules of knowledge about business analysis, in order to prepare for the exam.

You will get access to interactive learning environment which offers practice on questions and electronic flashcards. You can simulate a real test session with feedback at the end of the test, or just practice on questions and get the feedback right away - it's up to you.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Free
Learn to Play Guitar.
iOS
Simply Guitar by JoyTunes

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping