Bank conveniently and securely with CB&S Bank Business Mobile Banking. Now you can manage your business finances anytime, anywhere- from your mobile device.

Manage Your Accounts:

Check business account balances

View recent transactions, including check images

Transfer money between accounts

Deposit Checks:

Deposit checks by snapping a picture of each check

View deposit history in the app

Review and Approve:

Approve transactions scheduled through your CB&S Bank Business Internet Banking, including fund transfers, ACH transfers and wire transfers

Receive alerts when approvals are pending

Getting started is easy. Simply download the app and sign on with your CB&S Bank Business Internet Banking user credentials. [No additional fees apply.*]. For more information about CB&S Bank mobile services, please visit www.cbsbank.com or call us at 877-332-1710.

*Carriers data rates may apply.