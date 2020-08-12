Become a scare cat and carry out some of the most funny and mischievous jokes on the home maid in CAT & MAID VIRTUAL CAT SIMULATOR KITTEN GAME of 2020. Play as a feline who has decided to irritate the maid who doesnt like cats and is giving you hard time in the house. Jump over your cage and perform different hoax on the maid to teach her a lesson. Be a clumsy cat and push things off the table to break them and create a mess. Do some cat hissing and run away so that the maid cannot catch you. Take care of due diligence and dont let the things heat up more as the house owners might kick you out.

The game starts with the cat in the cage. Jump on the box and then out of the cage by pressing jump button. A clumsy feline is the one that will throw everything down in its path. Go downstairs and do some cat hissing and through the glass on the floor. Dont let the maid catch or see you. If the maid sees you, do cat hissing to show your authority and run away to save yourself from her. The maid is in the house to ensure due diligence and hates it when someone makes a mess of her cleanliness. You have to disrupt her due diligence by taking her brush from her and running away. Go to the lounge and become a scare cat and scratch the pillows and sofa. Visit the kitchen and through the food on the floor like a clumsy feline. Clothes cleaning is one of the most fun activities for maid. Go to the bathroom and bite off the washing machine wire to exercise your authority. Do some cat hissing to scare the maid and then run away. A scare cat will do everything in its power to scare the evil maid. Her due diligence will be tested when you jump on her while she is sleeping on the couch.

Be a scare cat and walk around the house and throw things like a clumsy feline on the floor to make the house messy.