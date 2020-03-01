Cartoons, classic cartoons movies free available for you to watch in the app directly. Superman cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Popeye, Loony Tunes, Bosko, Merrie Melodies and many more.

These are animated films in the public domain in the United States for which there is a source to verify its status as public domain under the terms of U.S. copyright law.

Some shorts listed here were produced for the United States government such as the Private Snafu series. Because they were produced for the U.S. government, they automatically fall into the public domain.

Classic animations and cartoons in the Public Domain and free to watch.