X

CARTOONS | Free Cartoons app for Android

By Simple Android Free

Developer's Description

By Simple Android

Cartoons, classic cartoons movies free available for you to watch in the app directly. Superman cartoons, Woody Woodpecker, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, Popeye, Loony Tunes, Bosko, Merrie Melodies and many more.

These are animated films in the public domain in the United States for which there is a source to verify its status as public domain under the terms of U.S. copyright law.

Some shorts listed here were produced for the United States government such as the Private Snafu series. Because they were produced for the U.S. government, they automatically fall into the public domain.

Classic animations and cartoons in the Public Domain and free to watch.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release March 1, 2020
Date Added March 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 16
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping