CARFRIEND unites drivers and pedestrians in one app.

-> Do you want to fall in love? Now it's quite easy!

Find people on the map, scroll through questionnaires, select people according the parameters.

Put a like and if the one who you liked, put a response like, - you form a pair and can communicate!

If there is a Premium status, write messages without waiting for the mutual sympathy.

Your destiny will not escape you in the city stream!

-> Gonna buy a car?

Order the verification by VIN number. Full history of the car, participation in an accident, the availability of collateral, registration in a taxi and much more. Check for all available databases in Russia.

-> Need help on the road?

In the event of an emergency situation from car breakdown to hijacking, tell teammates about your problem and get help. Your request for help will be displayed on the map and will not be left without attention!

-> Have something to say or prefer to just watch the conversation?

Come to the news line and immerse yourself in the flow of information. Find new acquaintances, communicate, vote, create your own topics for discussion.

-> Are you afraid of evacuators?

We will alert you about the work of the tow trucks in the parking area of your car. You will receive timely notification from teammates and will probably save money and a few hours of time.

Upgrade the app to the Premium and get first-class features:

"Unlimited Likes" - to signify your sympathy without limits;

"Second Chance" - to give someone a chance to prove themselves again;

"Locator" - to find your friends on the map;

"Check by VIN" - to get full information about the car without restrictions (in Russia);

"Messages without likes" - write messages to those who you like, without waiting matches;

"Manna from heaven" - more than 60% of the Premium account value will be back to your account in coins;

"Stop ads" - switch off ads in app.

Join our community! A set of useful features is growing with every update!

Tips for stickers installing:

* log in to iMessage, select the recipient

* click the App Store icon (left of the field to enter message)

* click on the button in the lower left corner

* press the "+" button and log in to App Store iMessage

* go to the tab "Manage" and turn stickers "CARFRIEND"

The app is free to download and use. We also offer additional membership Carfriend Premium.

At the moment, the cost of a subscription to Carfriend Premium is $4,49 per month. Prices are in US dollars may be different depending on your country of residence, as well as to change without notice.

If you decide to buy Carfriend Premium, you can do it with your iTunes account.

Payment will be charged to your iTunes account after you confirm your purchase

Your subscription automatically renews unless you turn it off at least 24 hours before the expiration of the current subscription

Payment for renewal will be charged to your account within 24 hours before the end of the current subscription

You can turn off auto-renewal on Carfriend Premium from the iTunes Store settings at any time after purchase.

Cancellation in the current subscription period is impossible.

If you decide not to buy Carfriend Premium, you can continue to use CARFRIEND free, but with limited likes per day.

All personal data is stored in accordance with our

Privacy Policy www.carfriend.club/privacy-policy?lang=en

Terms of Use www.carfriend.club/terms?lang=en