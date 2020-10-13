Join or Sign In

CAMS : Remote cameras as one|Bluetooth CCTV for Android

By Segmentation Fault Mobile Free

Developer's Description

By Segmentation Fault Mobile

TAKE FAR AWAY SELFIES AS ONE AND FAR AWAY VLOGS!

Trigger Bluetooth selfies from afar in sync, without a mirror, and v record on cell cameras as one for far away vlogs, using various phones, and triggering recording/pic taking from one phone. Extra people are no longer needed to record or set multi cam angles to take remote pictures as one. Go on and use this selfie remote to trigger Bluetooth selfies from afar in sync, with multi cam angles never seen before!

How to take a remote picture (selfie) in CAMS here: THANK YOU FOR ACQUIRING THIS PRODUCT!!!

App page (for more info) camsandcam.tumblr.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

