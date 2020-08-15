Sign in to add and modify your software
NEW Sections:- We have added
BLOG Section:- To help students in deciding how to study a particular subject.
QUIZ Section:- To help students to evaluate their knowledge of any subject. Test are small to keep them interesting.
The App provided you compete Details of Coaching for
1. CA Foundation
2. CA Intermediate
3. CA Final new Course
1. CA-CPT
2. CA-IPCC
3. CA-Final old course
Coaching is Provided by
CA Manoj Kumar Jain
CA Padma Jain
Ms Mansi Jain
For more details you may
1. Call +91-9990112455, +91-9911097193, +91-9313157570
2. Visit www.CA-Classes.in
3. visit www.micecareer.com