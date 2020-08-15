Join or Sign In

CA Video Classes CA-Classes.in MICECAREER.COM for Android

By Manoj Kumar Jain Free

Developer's Description

By Manoj Kumar Jain

NEW Sections:- We have added

BLOG Section:- To help students in deciding how to study a particular subject.

QUIZ Section:- To help students to evaluate their knowledge of any subject. Test are small to keep them interesting.

The App provided you compete Details of Coaching for

1. CA Foundation

2. CA Intermediate

3. CA Final new Course

1. CA-CPT

2. CA-IPCC

3. CA-Final old course

Coaching is Provided by

CA Manoj Kumar Jain

CA Padma Jain

Ms Mansi Jain

For more details you may

1. Call +91-9990112455, +91-9911097193, +91-9313157570

2. Visit www.CA-Classes.in

3. visit www.micecareer.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 3.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
