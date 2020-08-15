Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

CA Intermediate | IPCC (Inter) ICAI for Android

By Suphalaam Free

Developer's Description

By Suphalaam

This App is for students preparing for the CA Inter | Intermediate | IPCC exam conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), www.icai.org

What does this CA INTERMEDIATE | IPCC App provide?

* A lot of excellent CA Intermediate | Inter Videos created by top ICAI faculty. Videos provide proven tips & tricks so that students can perform very well in the CA Exams.

* All ICAI Study Material as per the CA Intermediate | Inter Syllabus

* CA Inter | INTERMEDIATE Mock Test Papers (MTPs)

* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter Revision Test Papers (RTPs)

* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter previous year papers

* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter practice manuals

* CA IPCC Mock Test Papers (MTPs)

* CA IPCC Revision Test Papers (RTPs)

* CA IPCC previous year papers

* CA IPCC suggested Answers

* CA IPCC practice manuals

* CA IPCC notes & e-books

The App also provides information on all important CA Final topics -

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Syllabus

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Registration

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC eligibility criteria

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Application Form filing

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Classes online or pen drive

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Admit card

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC exam date, timetable, schedule, exam centers

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Result

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC toppers, marksheets

CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC revaluation, certified copies

Students using the following websites will find this App useful along with the cloud campus and BOS Portal of ICAI.

https://elearn.icai.org,

ssp.student@icai.in

https://cloudcampus.icai.org/

icai.nic.in

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4.6

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 4.4.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

TED

Free
Find the talks and performances from TED conferences on your Android device.
Android
TED

Star Chart

Free
Access the whole visible universe from your android device.
Android
Star Chart

Bible for Kids

Free
A free, digital storybook designed to explore the big stories of the Bible.
Android
Bible for Kids

CES 6.0.0 Answers

Free
THIS IS NOT TEST. HERE IS ANSWERS ONLY.....
Android
CES 6.0.0 Answers

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now