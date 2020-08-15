Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This App is for students preparing for the CA Inter | Intermediate | IPCC exam conducted by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), www.icai.org
What does this CA INTERMEDIATE | IPCC App provide?
* A lot of excellent CA Intermediate | Inter Videos created by top ICAI faculty. Videos provide proven tips & tricks so that students can perform very well in the CA Exams.
* All ICAI Study Material as per the CA Intermediate | Inter Syllabus
* CA Inter | INTERMEDIATE Mock Test Papers (MTPs)
* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter Revision Test Papers (RTPs)
* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter previous year papers
* CA INTERMEDIATE | Inter practice manuals
* CA IPCC Mock Test Papers (MTPs)
* CA IPCC Revision Test Papers (RTPs)
* CA IPCC previous year papers
* CA IPCC suggested Answers
* CA IPCC practice manuals
* CA IPCC notes & e-books
The App also provides information on all important CA Final topics -
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Syllabus
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Registration
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC eligibility criteria
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Application Form filing
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Classes online or pen drive
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Admit card
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC exam date, timetable, schedule, exam centers
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC Result
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC toppers, marksheets
CA Intermediate | Inter | IPCC revaluation, certified copies
Students using the following websites will find this App useful along with the cloud campus and BOS Portal of ICAI.
https://elearn.icai.org,
ssp.student@icai.in
https://cloudcampus.icai.org/
icai.nic.in