"Click 'n Visit Epernay Champagne" is the first multimedia guide to facilitate access and visiting Epernay and its region.

The application is published by the Tourist Office in collaboration with the company In Situ Concept.

It presents all the key places of Epernay and its surroundings & events taking place there.

It allows you to locate and access a complete description, all practical information to visit them, such as audio guides and videos.

Themed guided tours let organize itineraries in and around Epernay.

The user can contact by email or by phone & record the presented sites, events and visits

All informations are quickly and easily updatable.

The updating of events is done automatically.