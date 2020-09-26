Join or Sign In

C & W Financial Services for Android

C & W FINANCIAL SERVICES

C & W FINANCIAL SERVICES

This free App has been designed by the C & W Financial Services practice to keep you up to date with your Accounting & Taxation needs.

The C & W Financial Services App is designed to make it even easier for our clients to communicate and interact with us.

Some of the key features are:

- Push Notifications so we can keep you up to date and informed about important dates and events.

- As the ATO moves paperless our clients can use the app to access Digital signatures.

- Access our checklists that guide you through what information you need to send us each year.

- Access our Newsletters to keep you up dated with our ever changing tax world.

- Everything is kept together in one App ready whenever you need it, you even have a link to the ATO App

where you can record your Vehicle Log Book & capture your Receipts ready for Tax time.

We hope you enjoy using the C & W Financial Services App!!

What's new in version 1.7.0.0

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 1.7.0.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
