This free App has been designed by the C & W Financial Services practice to keep you up to date with your Accounting & Taxation needs.
The C & W Financial Services App is designed to make it even easier for our clients to communicate and interact with us.
Some of the key features are:
- Push Notifications so we can keep you up to date and informed about important dates and events.
- As the ATO moves paperless our clients can use the app to access Digital signatures.
- Access our checklists that guide you through what information you need to send us each year.
- Access our Newsletters to keep you up dated with our ever changing tax world.
- Everything is kept together in one App ready whenever you need it, you even have a link to the ATO App
where you can record your Vehicle Log Book & capture your Receipts ready for Tax time.
We hope you enjoy using the C & W Financial Services App!!