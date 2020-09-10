&Mon! control your home through a single touch of your screen!

Enjoy the new quality of life!

&Mon! is a simple and an easy way to control your home devices in a safe and secure way right from your smartphone or tablet.

Install the &Mon! app and:

- receive information about all events in your house, wherever you are;

- control the access to your house, apartment or office;

- be promptly informed about unauthorized access, fire alarms, gas or water leaks in your house;

- control the lights, separately or in groups, both basic and decorative;

- control the air conditioner, adjust the to where needed;

- view video and monitor over certain spaces or zones;

- control gates, doors, blinds and shades;

- create convenient scenes;

- make your home, apartment or office a comfortable place to be in.

iDomus Control & Monitoring is a smart home mobile application, suitable for iDomus SH systems only.

The Control & Monitoring of the smart home system allows to:

Monitor the status of all devices in your house;

Control the security system;

Control the lighting;

Control the climate;

Control the automatics;

View video and images;

Activate personal scenes;

Create, edit or delete the scenes;

Use User profile editor (device authorization);

Edit user roles and permissions;

Receive messages, view log register;

Receive and view alarms and push-notifications.

The &Mon!, application works with the iDomus SH controller only.

&Mon! product and trademark represent the intellectual property of IDOMUS Company LTD, while the textual and graphic representation of it is protected according to the stipulations of the international agreements and conventions on intellectual property.