C'Me - voice and video Calls for iOS

By Technology Services Free

Developer's Description

By Technology Services

CMe is a high-quality call and messaging app. Offering voice & video calls along with Instant messaging

Its simple and reliable.

Features:

User-friendly interface

All your contacts in one place. Select any CMe contact and start calling

High-Quality Video Calling

Experience HD-quality video calls whether youre on Wi-Fi or over 4G

Voice Calls

Make crystal clear voice-only calls to your friends when you cant have a video call.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.24

General

Release September 8, 2020
Date Added September 8, 2020
Version 1.24

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone SE (2nd generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
