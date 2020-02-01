X

A multifaceted mobile based android application by Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Govt. of Chhattisgarh, this application is intended for all the Citizen of Chhattisgarh .Following are the services provided by this application :-

Ration card Information.

Fair Price shop Information.

Receipt of Commodities at FPS.

Information of Commodities distributed to beneficiaries.

Mini statement of beneficiaries.

Entitlement of Beneficiary.

Farmer Information.

Information regarding MSP of Paddy and Maize.

Information about Safety Norms, subsidy etc.

Information Regarding Consumer rights, procedure to file complaints etc.

Information regarding nearest Fair Price shop and Dal Bhat Center using google map.

Take few surveys from beneficiary.

