NVQ in Domestic Natural Gas Installation and Maintenance (6012 and 6034 SVQ)

Practice Exams cover both City and Guilds 6012 and 6034.

Operatives who hold a 6012 Domestic Natural Gas NVQ eligible to apply to become a member of one of the United Kingdoms Gas Registration Bodies without the need to undertake further independent ACS assessments in the areas already covered by the NVQ.

Subject covered in this app are

-Central Heating and Water Heating

-Cooking

-Meters

-Space Heating

-Pipework

-Commissioning

Once downloaded the app requires no internet connection and you can practice anywhere anytime. Various modes to help you pass first time.