Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

C&G Domestic Natural Gas Exam for iOS

By Certification $4.99

Developer's Description

By Certification

NVQ in Domestic Natural Gas Installation and Maintenance (6012 and 6034 SVQ)

Practice Exams cover both City and Guilds 6012 and 6034.

Operatives who hold a 6012 Domestic Natural Gas NVQ eligible to apply to become a member of one of the United Kingdoms Gas Registration Bodies without the need to undertake further independent ACS assessments in the areas already covered by the NVQ.

Subject covered in this app are

-Central Heating and Water Heating

-Cooking

-Meters

-Space Heating

-Pipework

-Commissioning

Once downloaded the app requires no internet connection and you can practice anywhere anytime. Various modes to help you pass first time.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Duolingo - Language Lessons

Free
Practice speaking, reading, listening and writing.
iOS
Duolingo - Language Lessons

Mod Creator for Minecraft

Free
Create and share your own Add-Ons, skins, and mods for Minecraft.
iOS
Mod Creator for Minecraft

Adda247

Free
Government job in your pocket.
iOS
Adda247

CRDP-Ebooks

Free
CRDP-Ebooks.
iOS
CRDP-Ebooks

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now