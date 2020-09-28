Enter the universe of C.D. Leganes and enjoy all the club's content for this new 2020-2021 season like never before.

Immerse yourself in a 360 experience through a format that is completely adapted to your needs and customizable to your preferences, as well as faster, more intuitive, and more comprehensive.

Set your alerts to never miss any action. All the goals, news, match schedules and stats from your favorite players. Live the emotion of LaLiga from your phone, completely for free.

Download it now and be the first one to know about our contests and to receive exclusive content for the 2020/21 season!

Functionalities:

News: follow the latest news from C.D. Leganes, discover what's new, the latest signings, scores from all matches... Stay informed with the club's and LaLiga's official statements. Stay posted on the players' post-match reactions, interviews, and match analyses.

Multimedia content: watch the videos from your favorite soccer team. Live all the goals and the best moments with the best multimedia content, completely curated for you. Access highly-detailed recaps: goals, stops, and the best plays from the C.D. Leganes 2019-2020 season and other past seasons. Relive the most iconic plays and experience the goals from your favorite players again.

Schedule, scores, and live standings: check all the key dates and times in the official C.D. Leganes calendar for all competitions. All matchdays with live match scores and completely updated general standings. Follow what is happening at every moment during all matches with information updated in real time.

Live match percentages and details. Check out who is dominating the possession of the ball in each moment, and easily access the match details.

Player statistics: access all statistics and compare players. The stats comparison tool will show you precise data including goals, matches, minutes playes, yellow and red cards, assists, shots, dribbling, fouls, passes, crosses, tackles and much more about your club's players.

Push notifications: don't miss a single detail thanks to completely customizable push notifications. Get alerts in real time for all the content you are interested in.

Social Media: follow all social media platforms of C.D. Leganes through the official C.D. Leganes app. Don't miss anything from our networks!

Information about the Estadio Municipal Butarque: check the stadium's access map and all related information. Go through a guided tour through the Estadio Municipal Butarque, check transportation options and times.

Download it now for free.

Aupa Lega!

