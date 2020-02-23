X

C.A.R.D.I - B Songs Offline (50 Songs) for Android

By muzikdunyasi Free

Developer's Description

By muzikdunyasi

Confused looking for an MP3 song player offline?

Relax, we have an Offline MP3 Music Player application that we have designed optimally.

This application is built with offline. You can play music anywhere offline.

Free Music: Songs

This Offline Music Player application can also be shared with your friends.

Features:

- Offline App

- Free App and Free Music

- Running in the background

- Auto Replay

- Very easy to use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release February 23, 2020
Date Added February 23, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping