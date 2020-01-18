Byrd's Dance & Gymnastics of Kansas City, Kansas has a proven history of excellence and is committed to providing the highest quality of instruction in a first rate facility.

Our goal is to maintain an environment where students can learn dance and gymnastics in a friendly and professional atmosphere. Our caring, dedicated and well-trained staff work to provide your child with a positive dance and gymnastics experience.

We offer a variety of programs for boys and girls from ages 18 months to 18 years: preschool/recreational gymnastics, competitive gymnastics, tumbling, tumbling team, parent & tot classes, all disciplines of dance including tap, jazz, ballet, and hip hop, dance competition team, performance team, hip hop crew, birthday parties, camps, clinics, open gyms, and many other fun activities.

The Byrd's app allows you to register for classes, parties and other special events, view the calendar, team stat tracker, social media links, and contact information all easily accessible from the app.

CLASS SCHEDULES

- Have a class in mind? Search by program, level, day, and time. You can register your child or add them to a wait list.

- Classes are live and always updated.

FUN ACTIVITIES

- Quick and easy access to register for all of our fun activities including open gyms, camps, clinics and birthday parties.

FACILITY STATUS

- Need to know if classes are cancelled due to holidays or weather? The Byrd's app will be the first to let you know.

**Receive push notifications for closings, upcoming events, registration openings, special announcements, and contests.

The Byrd's app is an easy-to-use, on-the-go way to access everything we have to offer right from your phone.