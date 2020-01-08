Make it easy for the dedicated salesman in you. Simply put out your sales items and LET THE AUTOMATIC SYSTEM FIX THE REST. Talk about action, your products will simply fly away! Whether it's your old couch, your car or a beautiful flower vase, put up a maximum price and a minimum price and leave the rest to ByeBuy.

As a buyer, keep track of what happens when the price goes down for each person who sees the ad until a potential buyer says "I'll take it!" And the seller accepts. Then, the seller and buyer can chat or video stream live to display the sales item before the deal is done.

Buying and selling is fun with ByeBuy! And if you like games and contests, ByeBuy is an app that makes you smile, and maybe even laugh when you see what's happening while you are at it. Here you can finish as the winner if you hit it the right time at a price you are happy with.

Can buying and selling be more exciting?

WHY USE BYEBUY?

You are always guaranteed the right price.

You spend a minimum of time.

As a seller, you can create your advert quickly, easily and for free.

As a seller, you decide a maximum price and a minimum price.

The more potential buyers look, the lower the price will be.

As a buyer you can strike when you like the price.

Youll find a chat function and a live video streaming between the parties.

This is the fastest way to a good deal that will please both parties.

WITH BYEBUY YOU CAN:

Create totally free ads in seconds: You can add pictures, some selling words, maximum and minimum price. You can even put in your own slogan!

You can quickly and easily share within your network and follow the process from minute to minute.

Create search alerts and get the latest offers on your favourite items that are in your area.

You can communicate with the other party through chat and live video streaming.

ABOUT BYEBUY

ByeBuy is a fully automated dealmaker where seller and buyer meet and agree on a real price in a simple, efficient and entertaining way - whatever you want to sell or buy.