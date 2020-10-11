Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
A theme for Huawei Users,
Who wants to decorate his device with Awesome look and style
All content available in this app with Theme has been carefully created by ourself.
Note:
**Internet Connection Required to Open the Programme**
This theme comes with the White layout with the grey borders, and White icons, For making your device look awesome
How to Fix Common issues?
Battery issue?
-Restart your device
ATTENTION:
- Above theme is designed for EMUI 10 , Please check your device EMUI version before installing it in your device