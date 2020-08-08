Join or Sign In

Buzz - Caribbean News & Entertainment for Android

By Ramble Media Corporation Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Ramble Media Corporation Limited

We have all the Caribbean news you need and will want to share at a touch of a button.

BUZZ is a free online media service that delivers the top news headlines, latest trends, inspiring life stories, cool photo & video features across entertainment, health, fashion, technology, politics, sports, travel, events & more from Jamaica and the Caribbean.

**App Highlights**

- Discover top news stories from across the Caribbean.

- Stay informed with breaking news alerts

- Enjoy personalised notifications based on what you like

- Save your favourite stories

- Search jobs listings

- Access special offers

- Browse & watch videos

The BUZZ app is available for Android devices with a WiFi or data connection from any provider.

Mobile data and/or WiFi charges can apply. Please contact your network provider for more information regarding data or WiFi charges.

If you need assistance with the app, just buzz us at support@buzz-caribbean.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.0

General

Release August 8, 2020
Date Added August 8, 2020
Version 1.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
