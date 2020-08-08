Sign in to add and modify your software
We have all the Caribbean news you need and will want to share at a touch of a button.
BUZZ is a free online media service that delivers the top news headlines, latest trends, inspiring life stories, cool photo & video features across entertainment, health, fashion, technology, politics, sports, travel, events & more from Jamaica and the Caribbean.
**App Highlights**
- Discover top news stories from across the Caribbean.
- Stay informed with breaking news alerts
- Enjoy personalised notifications based on what you like
- Save your favourite stories
- Search jobs listings
- Access special offers
- Browse & watch videos
The BUZZ app is available for Android devices with a WiFi or data connection from any provider.
Mobile data and/or WiFi charges can apply. Please contact your network provider for more information regarding data or WiFi charges.
If you need assistance with the app, just buzz us at support@buzz-caribbean.com