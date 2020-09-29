You can choose from our full range of phones, tablets, games, computers, dresses and beauty products from premium and favourite brands. View some of the popular categories. You can shop with the Mobile App to enjoy the best discounts on daily deals. You can also get your family and friends to enjoy the best deals online as well. With all the amazing app only sales, it is best you download the Buyers Patch App so you don't miss out on the best deals online.

Daily exclusive APP-only Flash Sales on top products and brands.

Special Treasure Hunts with guaranteed prizes.

Faster access to deals.

Exclusive APP-only discounts.

Fast shipping in Lagos, Abuja and selected cities across Nigeria!

Free exclusive APP-only vouchers.

The Buyers Patch Mobile Application provides the best shopping experience in Nigeria. Great discounts, hassle free payment options, easy returns and 100% genuine items guaranteed!

From Fashion to Electronics, find anything you need on Nigerias largest online shopping store. Enjoy a large selection of international and local brands to choose from and shop for 100% genuine products only at Buyers Patch

Payment has been made easy with our secure payment options such as cash on delivery, mobile money, Wallet, account funds or pay using your credit card with our secured payment system.

Some top items include:

- Mobile Phones & Tablets

- Laptops, Notebooks, Desktops & accessories

- Appliances, TVs, Games, Consoles & Home Theatres

- Sporting Goods & Lifestyle products - Dumbbells, Indoor Bikes, Weight Benches

- Fashion for All - Men, Woman, Kids & Babies

- Kids & Baby Necessities - Diapers, Skincare, Toys, Craft Kits & All

- Health & Beauty Products - Make up, Perfumes, Hair Care, Vitamins & More

- Home & Living - Furniture, Decor, Bedding, Kitchen Essentials

- Grocery Items & Supplies - Food, Storage, Cleaning Supplies & More

- Automobile - Car Parts & Car Accessories

All this and more will be brought to you at the most affordable prices, with big deals.

With the Buyers Patch Shopping APP, you get an amazing experience that includes:

- A customized shopping experience with a personalized feed

- Buyer protection

- Cross-platform shopping. Whether youre shopping on a smartphone, a tablet or even on a desktop, Buyers Patch APP will keep all the products in your cart as long as you are logged in to your account

- Order management from our call center, who call you to inform about the status of your order

- International shopping experience from brands like Apple, Canon, HP, Pampers, Moulinex, LOreal, Samsung, Tefal and many more!