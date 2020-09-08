Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
We integrate data from a variety of sources and provide a national view of fire events, fire hotspots, road closures, weather, and other critical bushfire information.
For fires, Bushfire.io now integrates information from a variety of feeds to show on one map:
- A national view of bushfire warnings and fire incidents.
- Detailed incident information (where available) for NSW, VIC, WA and ACT.
- Closed or hazardous roads for NSW and VIC.
- Recently burnt areas for VIC, QLD, and TAS.
- Bureau of Meteorology near-real-time weather observations.
- NOAA wind forecast (predicted wind) for the particle overlay.
- Major fire aircraft from ADSBx.
- Hotspots via NASA from NOAA-20, Suomi, Aqua and Terra.