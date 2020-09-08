We integrate data from a variety of sources and provide a national view of fire events, fire hotspots, road closures, weather, and other critical bushfire information.

For fires, Bushfire.io now integrates information from a variety of feeds to show on one map:

- A national view of bushfire warnings and fire incidents.

- Detailed incident information (where available) for NSW, VIC, WA and ACT.

- Closed or hazardous roads for NSW and VIC.

- Recently burnt areas for VIC, QLD, and TAS.

- Bureau of Meteorology near-real-time weather observations.

- NOAA wind forecast (predicted wind) for the particle overlay.

- Major fire aircraft from ADSBx.

- Hotspots via NASA from NOAA-20, Suomi, Aqua and Terra.