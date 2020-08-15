Sign in to add and modify your software
A quick and easy way to consult Andalusia's interurban public transport: buses, commuter trains, medium-distance trains, boats and subways.
Check stops' waiting times
Save your favourite stops and transport lines
Find stops and shops that sell/recharge cards in the Map
View remaining money on your transport cards with NFC**
Check transport lines routes
Check tariffs in each region
Light and dark mode
Busami uses the publicly available info provided by the transport consortium and displays it in an intuitive and concise way, offering the most recent data so you always know the waiting time until your bus arrives.
Available for:
Sevilla Area
Cdiz Bay
Granada Area
Mlaga Area
Gibraltar Area
Almera Area
Jan Area
Crdoba Area
Huelva Coast
* Urban public transport of each city is not managed by the consortium, so Busami doesn't provide their data.
** Checking remainig credit in cards is only available for devices with NFC and support the card's technology.