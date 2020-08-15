A quick and easy way to consult Andalusia's interurban public transport: buses, commuter trains, medium-distance trains, boats and subways.

Check stops' waiting times

Save your favourite stops and transport lines

Find stops and shops that sell/recharge cards in the Map

View remaining money on your transport cards with NFC**

Check transport lines routes

Check tariffs in each region

Light and dark mode

Busami uses the publicly available info provided by the transport consortium and displays it in an intuitive and concise way, offering the most recent data so you always know the waiting time until your bus arrives.

Available for:

Sevilla Area

Cdiz Bay

Granada Area

Mlaga Area

Gibraltar Area

Almera Area

Jan Area

Crdoba Area

Huelva Coast

* Urban public transport of each city is not managed by the consortium, so Busami doesn't provide their data.

** Checking remainig credit in cards is only available for devices with NFC and support the card's technology.