Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Busami - Andalusia's public transport for Android

By FoolHen Apps Free

Developer's Description

By FoolHen Apps

A quick and easy way to consult Andalusia's interurban public transport: buses, commuter trains, medium-distance trains, boats and subways.

Check stops' waiting times

Save your favourite stops and transport lines

Find stops and shops that sell/recharge cards in the Map

View remaining money on your transport cards with NFC**

Check transport lines routes

Check tariffs in each region

Light and dark mode

Busami uses the publicly available info provided by the transport consortium and displays it in an intuitive and concise way, offering the most recent data so you always know the waiting time until your bus arrives.

Available for:

Sevilla Area

Cdiz Bay

Granada Area

Mlaga Area

Gibraltar Area

Almera Area

Jan Area

Crdoba Area

Huelva Coast

* Urban public transport of each city is not managed by the consortium, so Busami doesn't provide their data.

** Checking remainig credit in cards is only available for devices with NFC and support the card's technology.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Free
Find your way to your destination with turn-by-turn GPS navigation.
Android
MapFactor GPS Navigation Maps

Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Free
Join forces with other drivers nearby to outsmart traffic.
Android
Waze - GPS, Maps, Traffic Alerts & Live Navigation

Uber

Free
Uber is a ridesharing app for fast, reliable rides in minutes--day or night.
Android
Uber

Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Free
Plan your transit via subway and bus in NYC, DC, SF, LA, Toronto.
Android
Citymapper - Transit Navigation

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now