Bus & Train Rush is a endless run game.Run along Amsterdam and other scenarios. Drag to jump or slide and to move left or right and avoid hitting obstacles. Run subway and around Amsterdam and gather all the coins you can.Swip to move left or right to avoid hitting trucks, buses,train. Customize purchased thematic runner skins that you like! Get runner upgrades, such as amazing power-ups: coin magnet, jetpack, super jump, score multiplier, to improve your power ups in the stores.

How to play

+ Swipe left to turn left

+ Swipe right to turn right

+ Swipe forward to jump

+ Swipe backward to scroll

+ Tap to slash, fight or throw shuriken

Features:

- Endless Runner

- Bonus Round

- New features that have never been used in endless runners before

- Bonus Road

- Facebook leaderborads

- Invite friends and get rewarded

- Share game on facebook and get rewarded (unlock character)