The first app in Kuwait country for Kuwait public transportation buses & Kuwait jobs

- The "Bus & Job Finder" is an App that lets you know the bus number you should ride in order to reach your destination, and follow the bus route while bus moving.

- The "Bus & Job Finder" also helps you to search for jobs in Kuwait, where you can follow up jobs daily through this App

- You will not have any difficulty at all in knowing the number of the bus, here are the steps:

1. Open the app and wait a few seconds for loading all the routes and displayin them on the map.

2. Determine "From" and "To" locations

3. After that, the app will show you the numbers of buses that you can ride to reach your destination.

4. You can select any of them and ride the bus.

5. Also you can follow the bus route from within the app.

- Enjoy our app? Give us a 5 star rating at Google Play Store. We are happy to hear your thoughts, suggestions and comments on this email: kw.busroutes@gmail.com

Keywords:

- Kuwait bus finder

- Kuwait jobs finder

- Bus routes

- KPTC

- City bus

- KGL

- Mowasalat