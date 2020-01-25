Need all Myanmar Newspapers in one place, this is the app for you, Browse and search for your favorite Myanmar Newspaper and explore. There is no need for installing separate Myanmar News apps, this app offers to browse all the News sources that you need.
Main Features of the app are:
Search your desired newspaper.
Save/Bookmark a link for future reading.
Share a news link.
Myanmar Newspapers available are:
Myanmar(Burma) newspapers included are:
ABC News Myanmar
Google News Burma
BNI Burma News International
BBC News Burma
Dawn Manhon
Democratic Voice Of Burma
Demowaiyan
Eleven
Freedom News Group
Global Chin News
Hittai
Irrawaddy
Kaladan Press
KNG Kachin News Group
Kwe Ka Lu
Maukkha
Mizzima
Mizzima English
MoeMaKa
Narinjara
Panlong
Rohingya Blogger
7 Day Daily
Yahoo News Mayanmar
