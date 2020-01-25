Need all Myanmar Newspapers in one place, this is the app for you, Browse and search for your favorite Myanmar Newspaper and explore. There is no need for installing separate Myanmar News apps, this app offers to browse all the News sources that you need.

Main Features of the app are:

Search your desired newspaper.

Save/Bookmark a link for future reading.

Share a news link.

Myanmar Newspapers available are:

ABC News Myanmar

Google News Burma

BNI Burma News International

BBC News Burma

Dawn Manhon

Democratic Voice Of Burma

Demowaiyan

Eleven

Freedom News Group

Global Chin News

Hittai

Irrawaddy

Kaladan Press

KNG Kachin News Group

Kwe Ka Lu

Maukkha

Mizzima

Mizzima English

MoeMaKa

Narinjara

Panlong

Rohingya Blogger

7 Day Daily

Yahoo News Mayanmar