X

Burma News | Myanmar News app | Myanmar Newspapers for Android

By CyberSoftApps Free

Developer's Description

By CyberSoftApps

Need all Myanmar Newspapers in one place, this is the app for you, Browse and search for your favorite Myanmar Newspaper and explore. There is no need for installing separate Myanmar News apps, this app offers to browse all the News sources that you need.

Main Features of the app are:

Search your desired newspaper.

Save/Bookmark a link for future reading.

Share a news link.

Myanmar Newspapers available are:

Myanmar(Burma) newspapers included are:

ABC News Myanmar

Google News Burma

BNI Burma News International

BBC News Burma

Dawn Manhon

Democratic Voice Of Burma

Demowaiyan

Eleven

Freedom News Group

Global Chin News

Hittai

Irrawaddy

Kaladan Press

KNG Kachin News Group

Kwe Ka Lu

Maukkha

Mizzima

Mizzima English

MoeMaKa

Narinjara

Panlong

Rohingya Blogger

7 Day Daily

Yahoo News Mayanmar

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Twitter

Free
Connect with people, express yourself, and discover more about all the things you love.
Android
Twitter

Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

Free
Enjoy your favorite magazines and news articles, anywhere you go.
Android
Google News: Top World & Local News Headlines

The Economist Espresso

Free
Find out what is on the global agenda in the coming day.
Android
The Economist Espresso

Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Free
Save and discover the absolute best, most interesting stories on the Web.
Android
Pocket: Save. Read. Grow.

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping