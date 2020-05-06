X

Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Continue with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.

Burger Tower - Build & Match & Cooking Games for iOS

By jincang chen Free

Developer's Description

By jincang chen

Game introduction

Many friends like hamburger very much.

Recently, Lisa opens a "Skyscraping Hamburger" shop in this city, everyone knows it for an instant.Everyone comes here and put own favorite ingredients into Hamburger,it can be Infinitely high. At the same time,everyone excites about chefs' exquisite workmanship and delicious taste!

Game features:

1, Exquisite scenes, attractive ingredients, and flexible scenes.

2, simple operation,all stages of friends can experience.

3, enjoy the fun of Food Junkie.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II