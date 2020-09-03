Come and become the best junk food burger star maker of all times!

All you have to do is mix all the suitable delicious ingredients and your love all

together to become the number one burger fast cooking food chef maker cuisine!

So, what are you waiting for? Jump in on our adventure burger maker star and go for a crazy burger star making ride!

My Burger Point 2.0 is the most fun time management, fast food restaurant and hamburger making game!

Show off your dash games skills and turn your burger shop into a meaty business to rival the biggest restaurant games!

Start playing the most burger-ful of food games now!

Please note! This cooking game is free to play,

Features:

beautiful high quality HD graphics and friendly UI

intuitive, easy to use interface

infinite gameplay with unlimited combinations

huge selection of ingredients such as meat, vegetables, spices, sauces, and even toys

6 types of drinks with many decorations

100% free to play and enjoy lockdown

attractive animations and sound effects