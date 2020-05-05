Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Burger Food Evolution - Clicker & Idle Game for iOS

By Evolution Games Free

Developer's Description

By Evolution Games

Find out what happens to an burger food evolution when the evolution started, combine two burger to evolve and discover the most curious and funny forms of your favorite food.

Break out of the kitchen and explore the real world, explore the continent event the world is not safe for your mutation burger evolution.

HOW TO PLAY

Its simpler then a matching game!

As your Burger food evolution drop coins, buy new Burger to earn even more money

Drag and drop similar Burger to evolve them into new and more profitable Burger

Also tap the Burgers food evolution to make more coins

Highlights

Five different stages and 30 different forms of Burgers food evolution

A cool mix of idle and incremental clicker games like Cookie Clicker and Adventure Capitalist and Tamago.

Three possible endings: find the right god as you play!

Download Burger Evolution now start your own journey of Burgers

Disclaimer: Don't play this game when u are hungry, you even get more hungry on playing!

We love clicker and idle games the way you do! If you have any questions, found a bug or you have new upgrade ideas, get in touch with us!

We take your feedback very seriously. To get in touch with us, please send us an email or visit our website:

support@evolutiongames.io

www.evolutiongames.io

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now