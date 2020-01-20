X

Burgal's Bounty for iOS

By Phat Games $0.99

Developer's Description

By Phat Games

Join the heist! Help Burgal steal money to save his girlfriend, Burgette, from the mob. Direct him through each treacherous puzzle by placing arrows to guide him! Set bombs to blow up obstacles in his way! Defeat epic bosses! Collect money bags to complete each puzzle, coins to unlock extra secret puzzles, and diamonds to buy new costumes!

Features:

1. It's an epic retro style puzzle game full of puzzling goodness!

2. Hand drawn artwork

3. Four game modes

4. Over 120 puzzling, epic, and awesome levels!

5. Boss fights!

6. Fully animated cutscenes!

This highly addicting puzzle game is a reimagining of Phat Professional Burglar by Phat Games. With amazing graphics, great sounding music, retro game play, and tons of challenging puzzles, you will be entertained for hours! Don't miss out on the heist of the century with Burgal's Bounty!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Angry Birds 2

Free
Play the sequel to the biggest mobile game of all time.
iOS
Angry Birds 2

Monument Valley

$3.99
Guide a silent princess through a stunningly beautiful world.
iOS
Monument Valley

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Free
Strain your brain in the classy, well-loved, vocabulary-boosting, word-building battle of minds.
iOS
Words With Friends 2-Word Game

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping