Join the heist! Help Burgal steal money to save his girlfriend, Burgette, from the mob. Direct him through each treacherous puzzle by placing arrows to guide him! Set bombs to blow up obstacles in his way! Defeat epic bosses! Collect money bags to complete each puzzle, coins to unlock extra secret puzzles, and diamonds to buy new costumes!

Features:

1. It's an epic retro style puzzle game full of puzzling goodness!

2. Hand drawn artwork

3. Four game modes

4. Over 120 puzzling, epic, and awesome levels!

5. Boss fights!

6. Fully animated cutscenes!

This highly addicting puzzle game is a reimagining of Phat Professional Burglar by Phat Games. With amazing graphics, great sounding music, retro game play, and tons of challenging puzzles, you will be entertained for hours! Don't miss out on the heist of the century with Burgal's Bounty!