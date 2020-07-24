Bunny Bondi is an interactive story book designed to educate children. It includes a coloring book as well.

The purpose of this book is to introduce topics such as doctor and hospital in an educative and funny manner through a story written by an expert of child psychology.

There are dynamic elements on each page that your child can interact with.

In addition, A narrator voices the text of the story book that is written below each page.

As a bonus, there are coloring books related to the story are present within the Application.

Have Fun!