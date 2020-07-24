Join or Sign In

Bunny Bondi at Doctor's Office for iOS

By Emrah Kavak $0.99

Developer's Description

By Emrah Kavak

Bunny Bondi is an interactive story book designed to educate children. It includes a coloring book as well.

The purpose of this book is to introduce topics such as doctor and hospital in an educative and funny manner through a story written by an expert of child psychology.

There are dynamic elements on each page that your child can interact with.

In addition, A narrator voices the text of the story book that is written below each page.

As a bonus, there are coloring books related to the story are present within the Application.

Have Fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release July 24, 2020
Date Added July 24, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

