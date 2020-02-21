Are you targeted by Bullies day in and day out? Do you have feelings of being numb and in a state of confusion? When you run into this type of situation, what you really need to do is to bring to a swift end to such harassment.

1. You must expose the BULLY for what he/she really is.

2. For Legal reasons you must keep an accurate record (paper trail) of all Bullied activity.

3. You must find a way to get others to be willing to stand behind you or by your side. That's how you would appear to be less of a victim.

Bully Proof Assistant will take care of all this and more. Eliminating such horrifying harassment in work or in school will also eliminate much of the unnecessary stress in your life.

This anti-bullying app is designed to be used by anyone who is being targeted and bullied in the playground or in the Workplace. A special "settings" option has been added to the menu selection. All you need to do is check off the environment where you are being Bullied, The app will use that selection to generate an appropriate message to be sent out. This app is also useful for someone who is targeted on the internet (cyber bullies) and if you, the target, are having thoughts of harming yourself or the bully.

My main goal is to use the latest technology available to combat all forms of Bullying as peacefully as possible, I also would like to hear from anyone who has been bullied in the workplace.

Bully Proof Assistant Lite works fine on the phone for each environment. I'm hoping that people who are being targeted by bullies will try it out. If there are any issues, or suggestions, please let me know and I will immediately look into it. Also, please feel free to check out my new and improved Web site: www.bullyproofassistant.com.

If you like what I'm doing, please let me know. I would love to hear from you. Also I have a "Professional" version of this app which has the added capability of running on android tablets.