BullyFree.Me is the worlds first, best and only way to find, rate and post reviews of bully free schools and workplaces. BullyFree.Me is a website and mobile app. Users can filter, sort and see these places on a map, message them directly and call them using WhatsApp. Directions to any of them are also just one-click away. And pictures can be uploaded as a part of reviews. Schools and workplaces can claim their listing, add videos to their profiles, post links to their anti-bullying policies and point visitors to job openings. They can also reply directly to users that wrote reviews about their school or company, all from their very own personalized dashboard. Listings can even be promoted like ads, so everyone using the website or mobile app sees them.

You dont have to put up with bullying. Theres a better way. Theres a better place. Find your better place with BullyFree.Me.