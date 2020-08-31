Join or Sign In

BullyFree.Me for iOS

By David Martin Free

Developer's Description

By David Martin

BullyFree.Me is the worlds first, best and only way to find, rate and post reviews of bully free schools and workplaces. BullyFree.Me is a website and mobile app. Users can filter, sort and see these places on a map, message them directly and call them using WhatsApp. Directions to any of them are also just one-click away. And pictures can be uploaded as a part of reviews. Schools and workplaces can claim their listing, add videos to their profiles, post links to their anti-bullying policies and point visitors to job openings. They can also reply directly to users that wrote reviews about their school or company, all from their very own personalized dashboard. Listings can even be promoted like ads, so everyone using the website or mobile app sees them.

You dont have to put up with bullying. Theres a better way. Theres a better place. Find your better place with BullyFree.Me.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
