Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Bulletin board for Final Fantasy14(FF14) for iOS

By HANAYO TERADA Free

Developer's Description

By HANAYO TERADA

This application is a capture board of Final Fantasy 14 (FF14).

"Friend Wanted !!", "securing money recommend now?" "Do not go into our FC?" "Gatherer exchange LS members Wanted!"

Etc., and consultation about the Cheats, announcements of events, friends and free Company (FC), you can take advantage of a variety of applications or the member recruitment of link shell (LS).

The person who made a thread (attrition) You can also send a direct message to the person who gave me a comment (less). Individual counseling, friend and FC, the conversation with the LS member, please use the exchange, such as.

Each thread you can search by category, you can also search by keyword.

[Category]

Capture

Facilities and community

Combat Monster FATE

Equipment, production and collection

Securing money market

Leave

Content finder

Raid

Free Company

Friend

Link Shell

Other

Because it is a bulletin board where everyone can be to use to worry, slander and abuse, Please stop RMT act. Depending on the situation, we will take the account ban.

This application does not have a relationship at all to the Square Enix and other affiliated companies.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release September 24, 2020
Date Added September 24, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Pokemon GO

Free
Join Trainers across the globe who are discovering Pokemon as they explore the world around them.
iOS
Pokemon GO

HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Free
HQ is the live trivia game show with cash prizes, every day at 9pm EDT.
iOS
HQ - Live Trivia Game Show

Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Free
Control the Whole Sky! The fate of thousands rests in your hands, as AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLER, you must routinely make split-second decisions to...
iOS
Air Traffic Controller 4.0 XL Lite - The free ATC airplane simulator Game

Dragon City Mobile

Free
Become the ultimate Dragon Master.
iOS
Dragon City Mobile

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now