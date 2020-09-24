This application is a capture board of Final Fantasy 14 (FF14).

"Friend Wanted !!", "securing money recommend now?" "Do not go into our FC?" "Gatherer exchange LS members Wanted!"

Etc., and consultation about the Cheats, announcements of events, friends and free Company (FC), you can take advantage of a variety of applications or the member recruitment of link shell (LS).

The person who made a thread (attrition) You can also send a direct message to the person who gave me a comment (less). Individual counseling, friend and FC, the conversation with the LS member, please use the exchange, such as.

Each thread you can search by category, you can also search by keyword.

[Category]

Capture

Facilities and community

Combat Monster FATE

Equipment, production and collection

Securing money market

Leave

Content finder

Raid

Free Company

Friend

Link Shell

Other

Because it is a bulletin board where everyone can be to use to worry, slander and abuse, Please stop RMT act. Depending on the situation, we will take the account ban.

This application does not have a relationship at all to the Square Enix and other affiliated companies.