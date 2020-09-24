Sign in to add and modify your software
This application is a capture board of Final Fantasy 14 (FF14).
"Friend Wanted !!", "securing money recommend now?" "Do not go into our FC?" "Gatherer exchange LS members Wanted!"
Etc., and consultation about the Cheats, announcements of events, friends and free Company (FC), you can take advantage of a variety of applications or the member recruitment of link shell (LS).
The person who made a thread (attrition) You can also send a direct message to the person who gave me a comment (less). Individual counseling, friend and FC, the conversation with the LS member, please use the exchange, such as.
Each thread you can search by category, you can also search by keyword.
[Category]
Capture
Facilities and community
Combat Monster FATE
Equipment, production and collection
Securing money market
Leave
Content finder
Raid
Free Company
Friend
Link Shell
Other
Because it is a bulletin board where everyone can be to use to worry, slander and abuse, Please stop RMT act. Depending on the situation, we will take the account ban.
This application does not have a relationship at all to the Square Enix and other affiliated companies.