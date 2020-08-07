Join or Sign In

Buldi's Baldimore's High School - Survival Horror for Android

By stream Inn Free

Developer's Description

By stream Inn

Chapter Two - Mr. Baldi is back: baldi's basics game Education & Learning in School

You wake up in your high school at night. You have no memory of how you got there. All the doors are locked. You hear footsteps and a faint slapping sound. Something's wrong... Find a way to escape the school or try to survive the night. Use various items to help you escape and uncover the secrets of Baldimore's High School.

Features:

Tons of secrets and puzzles

Hidden rooms, Special Items, Puzzles. And what's with those scary Red Balloons?

Multiple Play-styles and Scary Mods

Either play the game stealthily and sneak your way out to escape or fight your way out using various items. Just remember in Chapter 2 Mr. baldi's basic baldimor's gets smarter as time goes by.

Multiple Horror Endings : baldi's basics game Education Game 2019

Every action has consequences. Try to find the best ending.

Realistic Scary 3D Graphics

Offline Gameplay Mod

Play either online or offline! Bored at school but don't have wifi? Play Baldimore's High School offline

Updated, Smarter, more realistic AI ( baldi's basic horror)

Mr. Baldi can see, hear, and now communicate with other AI to track you down.

New characters planned for the future in Chapter 2 (possibly an appearance of granny )

More Updates planned for 2019 and beyond!

I will be adding new mods weekly. Granny might be making an appearance soon baldi's basic

Have a great idea for a mod or making this game better? Suggest it below and I will try to implement it! I am currently working on a Granny: Chapter 2 Mod, and a new school update so stay tuned

Full Specifications

What's new in version baldis basic

General

Release August 7, 2020
Date Added August 7, 2020
Version baldis basic

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
