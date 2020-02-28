X

Building Materials Buy & Sell for iOS

By Avion Tech Sdn Bhd Free

Developer's Description

By Avion Tech Sdn Bhd

BMO gives you convenient access to buy and sell a wide range of building materials with precise measurements and specifications, from tiles, bricks, glass, metal, paint, wood, cement, composites, all the way to customised orders and dimensions. You can now access and shop raw materials previously hard to locate even in physical stores and malls within just a few taps.

Effortless catalog-like browsing for product and material research.

Super convenient quick request feature that allows our app to do all the sourcing for you.

Private chat feature within the app for communication with supplier, for price negotiations, bulk purchases, payment terms and tranches, and perhaps even a sample or fitting before closing the deal.

Safe transactions with trusted suppliers, by accessing feedback and ratings from the trade experience of other users.

Source for the best deals or bargains via receiving quotations from multiple suppliers for over thousands of building material types.

Transact and make payments directly through the app.

Filter and sort materials by nearest location (delivery cost savings!), trending and price range.

Personalise your experience by keeping a list of your favourite suppliers and products.

Useful map view for overview and get directions navigation to visit a suppliers physical store or showroom.

To get the full experience of our app, grant us just this permission

Access Fine Location: BMO requires your exact geographical location to provide the most convenient and accurate building material trade experience, for both customers and suppliers.

Download BMO app now and start buying or selling building materials. Share out this great tool to your friends, write us an app review, we sincerely appreciate your feedback.

If you have any questions or concern, please email us at feedback@buildingmaterials.com.my

We'd love to hear from you!

What's new in version 1.0.21

What's new in version 1.0.21

General

Release February 28, 2020
Date Added February 28, 2020
Version 1.0.21

Operating Systems iOS

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

