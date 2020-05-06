Builder Buddies is a 3D avatar-based social experience with the largest 3D world and catalog to customize your look and meet new people. Chat with friends, roleplay and join a virtual world with millions of others for free!

Builder Buddies is a virtual world simulator game and social chat. More than a life simulation, its a virtual life unto itself, where you can enter a 3D world with your avatar and choose your life as you want it to be.

Customize a 3D avatar, personalize yit and message friends! Your dream life, love life and virtual life await in Builder Buddies!

AVATAR CREATION

- Choose your life and customize yourself.

- 3D avatar creator lets you design yourself from top to bottom.

- Role play your virtual life however you desire - get weird, get wild, its all you!

- Avatar looks can change to match your style - shop without limits!

CHAT IN 3D

- Chat with friends from all over the world!

- Chat lobby lets you connect with players near and far.

- Avatar chat gives you full conversations that are more than instant messages.

EXPRESS YOURSELF, AS YOURSELF

- Chat with friends using your personal avatar

- Online social game for you and your friends to enjoy.

YOUR VIRTUAL LIFE

- The avatar life is your life, make it what you want it to be!

- Want a love story? Builder Buddies can be a dating simulator for your avatars love life.

- Role play and chat with friends to create an amazing story.

GET SOCIAL AND SHARE YOUR #MOOD

- While chatting, you can post photos to get people talking.

- Virtual chat with a range of functions

Your virtual world and virtual life await in the Builder Buddies free app! Join today and make your avatar!

Enter your favorite chat room and experience 3D!