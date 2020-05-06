X

Builder Buddies: 3D Avatar! Virtual World & Chat for Android

By Xavier Robledo Free

Developer's Description

By Xavier Robledo

Builder Buddies is a 3D avatar-based social experience with the largest 3D world and catalog to customize your look and meet new people. Chat with friends, roleplay and join a virtual world with millions of others for free!

Builder Buddies is a virtual world simulator game and social chat. More than a life simulation, its a virtual life unto itself, where you can enter a 3D world with your avatar and choose your life as you want it to be.

Customize a 3D avatar, personalize yit and message friends! Your dream life, love life and virtual life await in Builder Buddies!

AVATAR CREATION

- Choose your life and customize yourself.

- 3D avatar creator lets you design yourself from top to bottom.

- Role play your virtual life however you desire - get weird, get wild, its all you!

- Avatar looks can change to match your style - shop without limits!

CHAT IN 3D

- Chat with friends from all over the world!

- Chat lobby lets you connect with players near and far.

- Avatar chat gives you full conversations that are more than instant messages.

EXPRESS YOURSELF, AS YOURSELF

- Chat with friends using your personal avatar

- Online social game for you and your friends to enjoy.

YOUR VIRTUAL LIFE

- The avatar life is your life, make it what you want it to be!

- Want a love story? Builder Buddies can be a dating simulator for your avatars love life.

- Role play and chat with friends to create an amazing story.

GET SOCIAL AND SHARE YOUR #MOOD

- While chatting, you can post photos to get people talking.

- Virtual chat with a range of functions

Your virtual world and virtual life await in the Builder Buddies free app! Join today and make your avatar!

Enter your favorite chat room and experience 3D!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.12

General

Release May 6, 2020
Date Added May 6, 2020
Version 1.0.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

