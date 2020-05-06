Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Builder Buddies is a 3D avatar-based social experience with the largest 3D world and catalog to customize your look and meet new people. Chat with friends, roleplay and join a virtual world with millions of others for free!
Builder Buddies is a virtual world simulator game and social chat. More than a life simulation, its a virtual life unto itself, where you can enter a 3D world with your avatar and choose your life as you want it to be.
Customize a 3D avatar, personalize yit and message friends! Your dream life, love life and virtual life await in Builder Buddies!
AVATAR CREATION
- Choose your life and customize yourself.
- 3D avatar creator lets you design yourself from top to bottom.
- Role play your virtual life however you desire - get weird, get wild, its all you!
- Avatar looks can change to match your style - shop without limits!
CHAT IN 3D
- Chat with friends from all over the world!
- Chat lobby lets you connect with players near and far.
- Avatar chat gives you full conversations that are more than instant messages.
EXPRESS YOURSELF, AS YOURSELF
- Chat with friends using your personal avatar
- Online social game for you and your friends to enjoy.
YOUR VIRTUAL LIFE
- The avatar life is your life, make it what you want it to be!
- Want a love story? Builder Buddies can be a dating simulator for your avatars love life.
- Role play and chat with friends to create an amazing story.
GET SOCIAL AND SHARE YOUR #MOOD
- While chatting, you can post photos to get people talking.
- Virtual chat with a range of functions
Your virtual world and virtual life await in the Builder Buddies free app! Join today and make your avatar!
Enter your favorite chat room and experience 3D!