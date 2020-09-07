Join or Sign In

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games for Android

By Tara Anja Free

Developer's Description

By Tara Anja

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games - Do you like to build or make games? Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Game is the newest and free building game. Download now Build Craft - 3D Crafting & Building Games - FREE 2020 in the Simulation Category!

Start building and making crafts to show the world your best games and construction. Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Game is a free game for the whole family: from children to adults.

Gameplay of this Game:

Build Craft - 3D Crafting & Building Games - Learn how to build your house in a castle or in a mine.

Decorate your home with interesting elements. Learn more, and you can build large castles, temples, and more in Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games.

Exploration:

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games - Unlike other games, here there will be monsters involved in designing and building your house.

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Game is a game that aims to provide an experience for users to build 3D crafts, such as houses, hotels, parks, lakes, animals, trees, clouds, planes, and others.

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Game is also suitable to be played during holidays and gather with family.

Build Craft Features - Crafting & Building 3D Games:

1 - The best game for the whole family: boys and girls will love it.

2 - Cool game: Cool multiplayer mode!

3- Build anything: a house with rooms and kitchens? A castle?

4 - One of the best simulation games: start building your house and meet your neighbors.

5 - Choose your character: boy or girl? All can be costumed

6 - Multiplayer games: You can play online and help your friends build their homes!

7 - Fun game: Playing with villagers and animals is fun!

8 - Cool graphics: enjoy the best pixel graphics ..

9 - Free game: play this game for free!

10 - Building Games: Build your own construction.

Disclaimer:

Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games is the official game application for Minecraft products. Do not break the rules. Download Now Build Craft - Crafting & Building 3D Games for FREE and give me 5 stars and support me to develop this game for the better.

Enjoy and thank you

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release September 7, 2020
Date Added September 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
