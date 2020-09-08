Assemble your own unique train! Experience the fun driving as a train craft & rider. Pick up the body parts from the train builder factory and assemble them well! Get your favorite train shape from the vehicle builder factory shop, and dont forget to select your favorite color to paint in factory to craft train. Choose a destination and start your train, it is time to begin your ride! Here we go!

Train building craft is so playful and friendly gameplay for kids, Show your artistic skills as the one the best artistic in the town! Assemble the train body parts and accomplish the all train craft steps efficiently. With super easy controls, you will enjoy the train ride and down the track, explore different ride tracks along the way while playing build a train awesome game play!

Build using train blocks in the factory, craft unique items, unlock the custom craft carriages, be an amazing train builder & train !In this craft & train builder factory you can do anything you want! Use your mad engineering skills to achieve a new level of a big craft fun! Train builder factory is a perfect vehicle builder for a real crafter!

Build a train : craft & rider is full steam ahead! Have fun ride the train and exploring the craft world. Tour the your dream place--there's so much to see! As you continue on your craft, be sure to look out for all sorts of surprises! What will you discover in this amazing build, craft a train and ride like pro driver of train driving!

Features:

- Multiple types of trains are available to design, craft and build in your train builder factory.

- Multiple collections of train parts to assemble are available in train assemble mechanic shop.

- Easy instructions to guide you while you are craft train build.

- Follow instructions to assemble the train parts craft & ride.

- Amazing collections of train designs to select in train craft & ride factory.

- Different super exciting colors of train body to choose and apply!

- Amazing fun builder game HD graphics and addictive train craft & ride game play!

- Experience the engaging sound effects of train craft & ride.

- Many design and decorations are available to do train makeover after done with assemble and craft train parts!