In 2017 God showed our president, Dr. Richard Hamlet, how lacking were the Latinos in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi of such a medium. As an evangelist, Dr. Richard Hamlet decided to form the new stations for the proclamation of the gospel to the Spanish speakers of the region.

At the same time, Irving Ravelo, who is director of development for the Global Ministries Foundation, learning that there were no Christian stations broadcasting for the thousands of families in these states, expressed the need to establish new media.

Shortly after, Ravelo assumed the position of developer and manager of the Buenas Nuevas stations. Buenas Nuevas 105.5, with its coverage of more than 50 miles, became the first FM licensed station by the Federal Communications Commission of the United States (FCC) to serve the metro area in Spanish. With our music and messages we share the good news of the gospel to residents of the mid-south region and in other locations.