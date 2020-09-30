Sign in to add and modify your software
Download the official Buddy's Pizza app to find the Buddy's location nearest you and sign-up to earn free pizza! Buddy's Pizza is the original Detroit-Style Pizza, created in 1946 at 6-Mile and Conant location in Detroit. Now with 17 locations and counting, original Detroit-Style Pizza is just a few clicks away.
- Find Buddy's Pizza locations near you for dine-in or carryout via our GPS locator
- Sign-up and stay up to date with your Buddy's Pizza rewards points and redeem free pizza with ease
- Store Info: Map of store locations, click-to-call phone number, and hours information
- Online Ordering through app (coming soon)