Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
This app is for use with a paid Buddy Punch account.
Buddy Punch is an online time card, punch clock, and scheduling system for your employees. Having a business is hard enough, tracking your employees time and schedule should be easy. Simplify it with build in error handling, automatic overtime calculations, GPS coordinates, geofences, time card approvals, PTO tracking, facial recognition, notifications, an easy to use dashboard, and much more.