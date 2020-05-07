X

Buddhist Songs & Music : Relaxing Meditation music for Android

By Hit Songs & Country Music Videos Free

Developer's Description

By Hit Songs & Country Music Videos

Buddhist Music & Songs 2018 - app includes Buddha chants, mantra, sutras, puja for relaxation & meditation.

Buddhist Meditation Music

Buddhist Chants 2018

Buddhist Devotional Songs

English Buddhist Songs

Buddhist Mantra 2018

Tibetan Buddhist Songs

Praise and Worship Songs

Buddha Avalokiteshvara

Hindi Buddhist Songs

Buddha Puja 2018

Buddhist Music for Positive Energy

Chinese Buddhist Songs

Bangla Buddhist Songs

Sinhala Buddhist Songs

Heart Sutra 2018

Nepali Buddhist Songs

Buddhist Songs with Lyrics

Cantonese Buddhist Songs

Buddhist Instrumental Music

Buddhist Remix Music

Buddha Amitabha Songs

Buddhist Compassion Mantra

Buddhism is a religion based on the teachings of Siddhartha Gautama, who lived about 25 centuries ago in what is now Nepal and northern India. He came to be called "the Buddha," which means "awakened one," after he experienced a profound realization of the nature of life, death and existence. In English, the Buddha was said to be enlightened, although in Sanskrit it is bodhi, "awakened."

Buddhist music will last forever and it has been proven to be the music of intelligence.

Recent studies have shown that listening to Buddhist music, sutra, mantra, puja can purify people's hearts, to persuade people to perform good deeds.

Play music with largest collection of Buddhist songs & music. This app is also ideal for tired people, stressed, with insomnia and had a hard day of work. It also useful for some activities such as relaxing at the spa, exercising in your yoga or relaxation classes, even help your baby fall asleep. Close your eyes, put on the headphones and choose one peaceful sound of Buddhism. This app is one of the best buddhist music video player, play your favorite country music genre, jazz, rock, hip pop, raggae, electronic, classical and so on.

App Features :

1. Free Download.

2. Works on 2G/ EDGE network as well.

3. Search Unlimited famous Buddhist songs App

4. User friendly Interface.

5. Simple to use and Easy to Navigate.

Download it now for free and spread the blessings and devotion through this app.

Thank you for your attention to application you can comment and encouraged the developers With 5 star rating.

Disclaimer : The content available in this app is hosted by youtube and is available in public domain. This app gives organized way to select and watch videos online. We do not upload any videos and not showing any modified content.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.12

General

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 1.12

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 2
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

