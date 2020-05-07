This app presents a set of selected key terms and concepts of the Dhamma taught by the Buddha, displayed through the traditional lists contained in the Pali Canon. These lists are accompanied with the Pali terms that indicate their specific core. Along with the related explanations, the lists contain links to pages from www.accesstoinsight.org, with special reference to the Theravda Forest Tradition.

Contents of this app are meant for those who are already familiar with the categories herein expounded and would like to have a handy reminder, as well as for those who are interested in approaching the basic principles of the Dhamma.

saddha.it - Amici del Santacittarama

Edited by Giuliano Giustarini, Mahidol University, Thailand.