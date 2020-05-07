Budha Stories In hindi | Gautam Buddha Stories | Buddha Kahaniya In Hindi | Stories Of Gautma Buddha

Gautam Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautam, Shakyamuni Buddha or simply the Buddha, after the title of Buddha, was an ascetic and sage on whose teachings Buddhism was founded. He is believed to have lived and taught mostly in the eastern part of Ancient India sometime between the sixth and fourth centuries.

Gautama taught a Middle Way between sensual indulgence and the severe asceticism found in the sramaa movement common in his region. He later taught throughout other regions of eastern India such as Magadha and Kosala.

