Inspiring millions of people today, Buddhas wisdom in older days was kept alive through the oral tradition.

We bring you quotes from the collection of Buddhas teachings that will help you to attain a new perspective to peace, a state of well being and help you free yourself from the incarcerations of life.

Gautama Buddha, also known as Siddhartha Gautama, Shakyamuni Buddha, or simply the Buddha, was an ascetic and sage, on whose teachings Buddhism was founded. He preached that humanity is the biggest religion and non-violence the correct path of life. He is believed to have lived and taught mostly in the eastern part of the Indian subcontinent sometime between the 6th and 4th centuries BCE.

The word Buddha means the enlightened one or the awakened one.

Siddharthas family was of the Gautama clan. His mother, Queen Mahamaya, gave birth to him in the park of Lumbini, in what is now southern Nepal. A pillar placed there in commemoration of the event by an Indian emperor in the third century B.C. still stands.

When he grew up at the age of 16 years, he got married to a very beautiful Princess named Yasodhara or Bimba. Thirteen years after their marriage, they had one son whose name was Rahula.

The term Dharma connotes the word of the Buddha. His original teachings such as the Four Noble Truths reveal the true nature of life. One should therefore, make a distinction between the original teachings of the Buddha and the edifice of religion built on them.

