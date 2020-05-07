Sign in to add and modify your software
Nice and simple Buddhist APP.
Buddhist Music
Buddhist music generally falls into two categories: Buddhist ceremonial music and popular music with Buddhist subjects or adapted from Buddhist ceremonial music.
Buddhist music, fresh and elegant, vulgarity; melodic, sweet and agreeable; its quiet, light and elegant. Listener, mind suddenly, people thought purification, away from the noisy din of earthly voice, in the acoustic wave in savoring the essence of life.
