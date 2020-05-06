Download the Buddha Beach Yoga App today to plan and schedule your classes! From this mobile App you can view class schedules, sign-up for classes and workshops, book a private class or party, register for SUP (paddleboard yoga) classes, view ongoing promotions, purchase items from our shop, as well as view the studios location and contact information. You can also click through to our social pages! Optimize your time and maximize the convenience of signing up for classes from your device! Download this App today!