BudBux is a Cannabis dispensary locator & brand discovery app. Be the first to learn of exclusive discounts & new product drops, all while being rewarded!

Download & Use BudBux to:

Check out our exclusive discounts and rebates that can be applied to any legal cannabis dispensary, delivery service or storefront

Explore Cannabis brands

Get information on doctors near you to relieve your chronic pain.

Locate dispensaries near you

BudBux has an integrated map which can be used to:

Locate doctors who issue Medical Marijuana Cards.

Browse dispensary locations & attain their contact information.

Identify shops which sell ancillary products. (BudBux doesn't sell anything)

BudBux News & Blog - Catch up with the latest cannabis news, learn some new creative recipes to cook with Cannabis, and many more lifestyle interests. BudBux also bring you Cannabis resources, the latest medical marijuana studies, legalization updates, and other compelling cannabis content.

While we dont sell products, we improve the way you buy. Our rebates are digital and receipt-based. At your convenience, go buy your favorite products and accessories from any legal dispensary or smoke shop and save!

Signing up is easy and safe. Must be 21 or older in order to sign up. Currently available in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Washington DC and Washington State. Coming soon to other states.