Bubbly Mermaid Surprise! Rope & Roll To Unlock for Android

By Surprising Games For You

Developer's Description

By Surprising Games For You

Love mermaids? Unbox this bigger surprise box with more than 20 mermaid surprises that will amaze you. The small magical bath bomb like balls are extracted from deep under the ocean and stored in a bigger surprise box but only a magic hammer can break the eggs. You need to solve line puzzle using line rope and roll techniques to make the magical shapes so the hammer may break the eggs. You need to rope around the small dots to make the correct shape. You have the rope so use it wisely & connect all the dots to light up all the dots. Once you connect the dots in a proper way each dot will light up to help you solve the puzzle, once done the magical hammer will strike the bath bomb like egg to reveal cute surprise.

Open & Reveal the surprise doll sparkle mermaid from the bigger surprise eggs. And find other surprises from the bath bombs. Give life to the mermaid and dress her up in different sparkly new outfits with glitter hair and let her discover other water surprises revealed. Collect all the things and enjoy cute short games with mermaid that are addictive and oddly satisfying to play. This game is not only surprise doll mermaid mystery game but also includes satisfying stress relieving line connect puzzles where you can rope around different objects to form a shape. Surprise box opening had never been this much fun before why not give it a try?

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

